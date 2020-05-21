Due to actions it took to de-risk and diversify its portfolio, Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) entered the volatile period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic "with a well-diversified senior corporate lending portfolio which we believe will generally withstand the current volatility," said CEO Howard Widra.

Fiscal Q4 net investment income of 59 cents per share, exceeding the 45 cent consensus estimate, vs. 54 cents in fiscal Q3 and 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

AINV gains 3.9% in premarket trading.

However, its non-core portfolio continued to pressure performance "with the economic volatility disproportionately impacting that portfolio," he said.

Non-core and legacy assets, which represent only 10% of its total portfolio at fair value, accounted for half of the net loss incurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, AINV's loss per share was $2.22 vs. EPS of 46 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $15.70 at March 31, 2020 fell from $18.27 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Secured an additional $100M commitment to the company's revolving credit facility in February, bringing total commitments to $1.81B.

Is in compliance with all covenants under its revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020.

"We believe that we have sufficient available liquidity to meet potential funding requirements and withstand additional asset depreciation," said CFO Gregory W. Hunt.

Net leverage at quarter-end was 1.71x vs. 1.43x at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

