Stratasys up 4% as JPMorgan pulls sell recommendation
May 21, 2020 7:43 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)SSYSBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- What's changed? Constructive commentary from the new CEO following last week's Q1 earnings report. The team at JPMorgan believes the last few years' R&D spend is going to result in new products coming on the market and a return to systems-driven growth in 2021-22.
- The pandemic panic, they note, comes on the heels of renewed trade protectionism. Combined, that's a big disruption to supply chains, and will force industries to look to 3D printing for needed flexibility.
- JPMorgan upgrades to Neutral, with $19 price target.
- SSYS +4% premarket to $18.02.