Stratasys up 4% as JPMorgan pulls sell recommendation

May 21, 2020 7:43 AM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)SSYSBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • What's changed? Constructive commentary from the new CEO following last week's Q1 earnings report. The team at JPMorgan believes the last few years' R&D spend is going to result in new products coming on the market and a return to systems-driven growth in 2021-22.
  • The pandemic panic, they note, comes on the heels of renewed trade protectionism. Combined, that's a big disruption to supply chains, and will force industries to look to 3D printing for needed flexibility.
  • JPMorgan upgrades to Neutral, with $19 price target.
  • SSYS +4% premarket to $18.02.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.