Royal Caribbean called the best play in cruise line sector
May 21, 2020 7:44 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), CCL, NCLHRCL, CCL, NCLHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Wedbush analyst James Hardiman thinks Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is in a better financial position than peers Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH).
- "RCL seems to have given itself maximum flexibility/optionality with respect to its capital needs, and may yet avoid the significant amount of equity dilution that has befallen its two peers. Additionally, we would argue that RCL had the best momentum headed into the pandemic and see no reason this will not be the case coming out of the pandemic."
- Hardiman thinks that while RCL (-70% YTD vs -9% for the S&P) has outperformed both CCL (-72%) and NCLH (-78%) already, it is still the best play among the three and valuation is likely to be the most compelling once the numbers start to actually make sense again.
- Wedbush has an Outperform rating on RCL and 12-month price target of $63. RCL +2.15% premarket to $41.60.