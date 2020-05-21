IMV to advance DPX-COVID-19 into human studies

May 21, 2020
  • IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is up 17% premarket after announcing positive preclinical results demonstrating robust immunogenic and antibody responses from the majority of peptide epitopes.
  • Based on these data, the Company has selected multiple peptide epitopes to be formulated within its DPX platform to form a vaccine candidate against coronavirus, DPX-COVID-19.
  • Majority of 23 peptide epitopes selected by IMV demonstrated robust antibody responses in an animal model after first and second dose in DPX formulation without any additional adjuvant.
  • DPX-COVID-19 is designed to focus the immune response on the weaknesses for the virus, enhance efficacy at preventing infection and reduce potential for immune escape.
  • A first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of DPX-COVID-19 is scheduled to initiate during summer 2020.
