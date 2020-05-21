Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) announces topline results from the primary analysis of a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial, ROCKstar, evaluating lead drug belumosudil (KD025) in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The company reported preliminary positive results in November 2019.

The overall response rates (ORR) at month 6 were 73% in the 200 mg once-daily arm and 74% in the 200 mg twice-daily arm, both statistically significant. Complete responses were observed in all organ systems.

49% of responders have maintained their responses for at least 20 weeks at data cutoff. Median duration of response has not been reached.

The safety profile was favorable.

The company is filing its U.S. marketing application under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program and expects to complete the submission in Q4.

Small molecule belumosudil inhibits an pro-inflammatory enzyme called rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2). Inhibiting the enzyme down-regulates the ability of the immune system's T cells to secrete IL-21 and IL-17, thereby dampening the immune response.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.