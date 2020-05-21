Bank of America boosts its rating in MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Buy from Neutral.

The firm points to positive factors like MGP's very strong tenant liquidity (19 months), solid rent coverage and a rising cash dividend in a tough environment with further accretion potential as well as the favorable relative valuation.

Importantly, BofA notes the key catalyst for MGP is a path to reducing MGM's parent level ownership below 50%, which could allow for index inclusion and a broader investor base.

The view on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is different, with the long road ahead for the casino operator in Macau and Las Vegas prompting BofA to downgrade to an Underperform rating.