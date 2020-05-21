The Australian Human Research Ethics Committee has approved Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) to initiate the First-in-Human (FIH) clinical study of ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B), an orally-administered small molecule targeting sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors that is designed to be beneficial for neurodegenerative diseases.

Anavex is developing ANAVEX3-71 initially for the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia, for which its was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA.

The Phase 1 trial will include at least 36 healthy male and female subjects and will evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of ANAVEX3-71 and the effects of food and gender on its PK in healthy volunteers.