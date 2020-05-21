BofA goes Neutral on Schwab, cites upside limits
May 21, 2020 8:02 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)SCHWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Neutral from Buy, given expectations of continued low interest rates and limited organic growth as unemployment remains elevated.
- Cuts price target to $35 from $40; average price target is $38.91.
- Even though Carrier considers Schwab a high-quality company with attractive organic growth and TD Ameritrade deal synergies ahead, he expects "rate headwinds, moderating net new asset growth, and deal/integration/competitive risks to be an offset and limit earnings growth and the multiple over the coming year."
- Carrier's Neutral rating matches the Quant rating and diverges from the Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 10 Neutral).