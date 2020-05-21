BofA goes Neutral on Schwab, cites upside limits

  • Bank of America analyst Michael Carrier cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Neutral from Buy, given expectations of continued low interest rates and limited organic growth as unemployment remains elevated.
  • Cuts price target to $35 from $40; average price target is $38.91.
  • Even though Carrier considers Schwab a high-quality company with attractive organic growth and TD Ameritrade deal synergies ahead, he expects "rate headwinds, moderating net new asset growth, and deal/integration/competitive risks to be an offset and limit earnings growth and the multiple over the coming year."
  • Carrier's Neutral rating matches the Quant rating and diverges from the Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 10 Neutral).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.