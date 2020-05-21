Analysts are seeing the bright side of Expedia's (NASDAQ:EXPE) earnings report despite the bruising drop in travel demand.

Credit Suisse says one of the silver lining takeaways for Outperform-rated Expedia is that it is now pressing the reset button with new management to take a harder look at its operations to eventually emerge from the pandemic theoretically extracting greater free cash flow from a lower absolute dollar level of gross bookings. "Further Expedia is on the cusp of unlocking incremental shareholder value as it begins to make greater use of customer data/purchasing habits to ultimately improve the shopping experience and increase conversion rates – we acknowledge that the company was already on this path, but the progress under the current management team seems to have accelerated," notes the firm.

Bank of America lifts its price objective on Expedia to $92 from $88, noting the improved commentary on bookings from the company and cost savings opportunities in the future.

