Iron ore surges past $100/ton as virus crisis hits Brazil supply
- Dalian iron ore futures (SCO:COM) rise for a seventh straight session, closing more than 2% to 722 yuan/ton ($101.67), as concerns about tightening supply from coronavirus-hit Brazil outweighed the bleak outlook for global steel demand.
- The potential for more government stimulus to lift China's economy has added fuel to the rally that has pushed the Dalian benchmark up 20%-plus YTD.
- After Vale (NYSE:VALE) cut its 2020 production outlook to 310M-330M metric tons from 340M-355M mt, "more downgrades may be on the way as COVID-19 infections accelerate in Brazil's key mining provinces," Morgans Financial says.
- But ANZ commodity strategists say iron ore's advance "looks increasingly stretched," as the market faces downside risks such as a sharp fall in global steel demand this year and increased shipments from Brazil and Australia when the pandemic eases.
- Other relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY