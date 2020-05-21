Iron ore surges past $100/ton as virus crisis hits Brazil supply

  • Dalian iron ore futures (SCO:COM) rise for a seventh straight session, closing more than 2% to 722 yuan/ton ($101.67), as concerns about tightening supply from coronavirus-hit Brazil outweighed the bleak outlook for global steel demand.
  • The potential for more government stimulus to lift China's economy has added fuel to the rally that has pushed the Dalian benchmark up 20%-plus YTD.
  • After Vale (NYSE:VALE) cut its 2020 production outlook to 310M-330M metric tons from 340M-355M mt, "more downgrades may be on the way as COVID-19 infections accelerate in Brazil's key mining provinces," Morgans Financial says.
  • But ANZ commodity strategists say iron ore's advance "looks increasingly stretched," as the market faces downside risks such as a sharp fall in global steel demand this year and increased shipments from Brazil and Australia when the pandemic eases.
  • Other relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY
