Premium payers return to Tinder as lockdowns roll back
May 21, 2020 8:15 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- "You can literally see the comeback on a state by state basis," says Tinder (NASDAQ:MTCH) CEO Elie Seidman, speaking of big jumps in sign-ups for premium memberships as lockdowns ease.
- In keeping with the times, next up for Tinder is video dating, which will be available in June.
- Seidman expects Tinder in the future to be less of a spot to organize "hook ups," but rather a place to hang out online. This evolution was coming with or without COVID-19, says Seidman. The pandemic panic has just sped up the timeline. "Your digital life is as important as your social life in the physical world," says Seidman of the up and coming Tinder users.