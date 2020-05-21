Looking past the tough Q1 in the books, TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) says it's encouraged with the very strong sales it has seen with initial store reopenings, although the retailer cautions it's early and the retail environment is uncertain. The favorable update is taking some of the sting off the earnings miss for a quarter that saw gross margin turn negative.

CEO update: "We believe this very strong start speaks to our compelling value proposition and the appeal of our treasure-hunt shopping experience, as well as pent-up demand.. We are currently seeing plentiful off-price buying opportunities, which, as we look to the remainder of the year, gives us confidence in having excellent brands and quality merchandise available to us. With our flexible business model and ability to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and customer preferences, we will be pursuing these buying opportunities."

TJX +0.29% premarket to $50.96.

