Baidu considering delisting from Nasdaq to boost its valuation
May 21, 2020 8:20 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU), LKBIDU, HUYA, LK, ZTO, FXI, NTES, DOYU, ZTO, HUYABy: SA News Team209 Comments
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), on the heels of news yesterday that the Senate passed legislation requiring U.S.-listed companies to certify "they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government," is now evaluating delisting itself from the Nasdaq, Reuters reported.
- Baidu shares, after closing down more than 1% yesterday, are lower by more than 3% in premarket trading.
- The discussions are in the early going, the report said, amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Baidu has had talks with the Hong Kong exchange, which would follow Alibaba, which has a dual listing.
- Shares are down nearly 43% over the past 3 years vs the S&P 500's 25% gain.
- Shares of other Chinese ADRs are weaker this morning in likely sympathy, like Huya (NYSE:HUYA), Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU). Huya and ZTO also reported earnings.