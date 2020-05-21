Baidu considering delisting from Nasdaq to boost its valuation

  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), on the heels of news yesterday that the Senate passed legislation requiring U.S.-listed companies to certify "they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government," is now evaluating delisting itself from the Nasdaq, Reuters reported.
  • Baidu shares, after closing down more than 1% yesterday, are lower by more than 3% in premarket trading.
  • The discussions are in the early going, the report said, amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Baidu has had talks with the Hong Kong exchange, which would follow Alibaba, which has a dual listing.
  • Shares are down nearly 43% over the past 3 years vs the S&P 500's 25% gain.
  • Shares of other Chinese ADRs are weaker this morning in likely sympathy, like Huya (NYSE:HUYA), Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU). Huya and ZTO also reported earnings.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.