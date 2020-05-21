The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to Passage Bio's (NASDAQ:PASG) PBGM01 broadly for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1).

PBGM01 is an AAV-delivery gene therapy currently being developed for the treatment of infantile GM1.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

The company anticipates starting a Phase 1/2 trial for PBGM01 for the treatment of infantile GM1 in Q4.