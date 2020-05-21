Eagle Point Credit estimates NAV up as much as 3.4% since Q1 end
May 21, 2020 8:33 AM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)ECCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) estimates NAV per common share of $6.23-$6.33 at the end of April, up from $6.12 at March 31, 2020.
- ECC gains 3.9% in premarket trading.
- Says ~92% of its collateralized loan obligation equity positions made scheduled April payments.
- "We’ve also seen billions of dollars in loan repayments in recent weeks, which provides liquidity for our CLOs to reinvest in the secondary loan market at today’s discounted prices," said CEO Thomas Majewski.
- Q1 net investment income and realized capital losses of 33 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 22 cents and compares with 23 cents per share in Q4 2019 and 36 cents in Q1 2019.
- Weighted average effective yield of its collateralized loan obligation equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs) was 14.77% at quarter-end and weighted average expected yield of the CLO equity portfolio (based on fair market value) was 31.88%.
- Deployed $26.2M in gross capital and $11.6M in net capital during the quarter; received $26.7M of recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio during the quarter.
- As of May 14, ECC had more than $35M of cash on its balance sheet and no financing maturities before October 2026.
- ECC has deployed $7.2M in gross capital from April 1-May 14 and received $20.1M of recurring cash distributions from the company's investment portfolio.
- Issued 61,126 shares of common stock at a premium to NAV from April 1 to May 14 for total net proceeds of about $0.4M through its at-the-market offering program.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
