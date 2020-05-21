Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) +8% pre-market after reporting a Q1 loss and reducing full-year capital spending to no more than $50M.

Q1 revenues fell 12% Y/Y to $321.5M; by segment, drilling products and services increased 3% to $104M, but onshore completion and workover services plunged 41% to $61M, production services slipped 2% to $101.5M, and technical solutions shed 5% to $55M.

Superior says it will not complete its agreement with Forbes Energy Services to combine its North America services business lines with Forbes into a separate company.

The companies say the disruption to capital markets and their operations make the merger and related note exchange "impractical to complete on the terms originally contemplated."