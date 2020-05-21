Tesla gives anxious Fremont workers an option
May 21, 2020 8:36 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is offering plant workers unpaid leave until May 31 if they are wary about working at the Fremont plant, according to an internal human resources memo seen by Bloomberg.
- The company is still negotiating with Alameda County officials even as some workers have been called back in to resume production plans.
- There aren't any official accounts on how many Tesla employees aren't reporting in or if that is the equivalent of taking the red pill or the blue pill.
- Shares of Tesla are down 0.30% premarket to $813.13.