May 21, 2020 8:40 AM ETShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY)PIXYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) has priced its public offering with expected gross proceeds of ~$12M.
  • The securities offered consist of (i) 1,898,850 common shares together with 949,425 Warrants to purchase up to 949,425 shares of common stock and (ii) 323,310 pre-funded warrants, together with 161,655 Warrants to purchase up to 161,655 common shares.
  • Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant are being sold together at $5.40 and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying Warrant are sold together at a combined price of $5.399.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 333,324 common shares and/or 166,662 Warrants.
  • The five-year Warrants will have an exercise price of $5.40/ share.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
  • Closing date is May 26.
  • Shares are down 27% premarket.
