Starbucks recovery picks up steam

  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is higher after providing a business update.
  • "Over the last week, we have now regained about 60-65 percent of prior year comparable U.S. store sales while reopening under modified operations and with reduced hours," discloses the company.
  • In China, comparable store sales are about 80% back to last year's levels.
  • Those marks appear to be ahead of the forecasted pace of recovery from analysts.
  • Looking ahead, Starbucks plans to accelerate the transformation of the "third place" that was already underway before COVID-19 by adapting the Starbucks experience in new ways. This probably means more digital and to-go, and less office meetings around the barrister.
  • Shares of SBUX are up 1.05% premarket to $78.55.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.