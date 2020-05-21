Starbucks recovery picks up steam
May 21, 2020 8:51 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)SBUXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is higher after providing a business update.
- "Over the last week, we have now regained about 60-65 percent of prior year comparable U.S. store sales while reopening under modified operations and with reduced hours," discloses the company.
- In China, comparable store sales are about 80% back to last year's levels.
- Those marks appear to be ahead of the forecasted pace of recovery from analysts.
- Looking ahead, Starbucks plans to accelerate the transformation of the "third place" that was already underway before COVID-19 by adapting the Starbucks experience in new ways. This probably means more digital and to-go, and less office meetings around the barrister.
- Shares of SBUX are up 1.05% premarket to $78.55.