I-Mab on go with China-based study of IL-7 in brain cancer
May 21, 2020
- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and collaborator/licensor Genexine announce that China's National Medical Products Administration has signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the latter's TJ107/HyLeukin-7 (efineptakin alfa), a recombinant human interleukin 7 (IL-7), in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (aggressive type of brain tumor) patients who have low levels of lymphocytes (type of white blood cell).
- I-Mab, owner of exclusive development and commercialization rights in Greater China, will be mainly responsible for running the trial while Genexine will assist with development strategies, data and costs. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.
- Long-acting TJ107/HyLeukin-7 (efineptakin alfa) is designed to boost the number of T lymphocytes.
