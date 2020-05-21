FSD Pharma sells partial equity stake in Pharmadrug

May 21, 2020 8:58 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)HUGEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) has announced the sale of 5M common shares of Pharmadrug Inc. (formerly Aura Health) in a privately negotiated transaction at C$0.08/share for cash proceeds of C$400,000.
  • Under the terms of sale, the buyer has the option through June 26, to purchase an additional 5M shares of Pharmadrug at C$0.10/share from FSD Pharma for cash proceeds of C$500,000.
  • FSD Pharma’s equity position of 13.5M Pharmadrug shares was established in April 2019 as part of a share exchange transaction.
  • The Company may consider the divestiture of the balance of its equity stake through open market transactions.
