U.S. Steel to offer 12% coupon on $700M bond - Bloomberg
May 21, 2020 8:58 AM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)XBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it launched a $700M offering of senior secured notes due in 2025, with plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and increase liquidity.
- According to Bloomberg, the bond will offer investors a 12% coupon and a discount of $0.95 on the dollar.
- In the preliminary offering memorandum, U.S. Steel says it sees a probability of a full-year net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA.
- The company is evaluating potential loan and other financial assistance programs available under the CARES Act, according to the filing.
- X -1.7% pre-market.