U.S. Steel to offer 12% coupon on $700M bond - Bloomberg

  • U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it launched a $700M offering of senior secured notes due in 2025, with plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and increase liquidity.
  • According to Bloomberg, the bond will offer investors a 12% coupon and a discount of $0.95 on the dollar.
  • In the preliminary offering memorandum, U.S. Steel says it sees a probability of a full-year net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA.
  • The company is evaluating potential loan and other financial assistance programs available under the CARES Act, according to the filing.
  • X -1.7% pre-market.
