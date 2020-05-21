Under Armour -4% after unveiling convertible note issue
May 21, 2020 9:00 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), UAUAA, UABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Under Armour (UAA, UA) is out with a new $400M convertible senior note issue due in 2024.
- The company also intends to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase within a thirteen day period an additional $60M aggregate principal amount of the notes.
- The interest rate, initial conversion rate, offering price and other terms of the notes are to be determined by negotiations between Under Armour and the initial purchasers.
- Under Armour intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remaining proceeds are earmarked to repay indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility and pay related fees.
- UAA -4.44% premarket to $7.87.
- Source: Press Release