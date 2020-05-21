In a note, Evercore ISI's Joshua Schimmer says Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, is unlikely to be the best of the bunch but may wind up being "good enough" to get the first regulatory nod, adding that other candidates appear poised to offer higher immunogenicity, fewer (single) doses and less reactogenicity.

He also believes vaccine candidates from Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are "underappreciated" although investors' lack of enthusiasm may be due to their timelines for clinical trials. The former will not start Phase 1 testing until H2 while the latter will not start until Q4.

Premarket action: MRNA up 1% , VXRT down 2% , ALT up 2% .