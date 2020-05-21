CleanSpark (OTC:CLSK) +38%.
Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) +31% on entering U.S. market with acquisition.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) +21% after announcing positive preclinical results demonstrating robust immunogenic and antibody responses from the majority of peptide epitopes.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) +8%.
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) +7% on follow-on 1MW order.
Apollo Investment (AINV) +7% on Q4 results.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) +7% on launching collection of convalescent plasma for COVID-19.
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +6%.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) +6%.
TJX (NYSE:TJX) +6% on Q1 results.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) +6% on Q1 results.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) +6%.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) +6% on Q1 results.