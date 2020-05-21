Altria expected to break out
May 21, 2020 9:09 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)MOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor126 Comments
- Argus is out with a strong defense of its bullish view on Altria (NYSE:MO).
- Analyst David Coleman: "We believe that consumers will continue to view vaping products as a more acceptable nicotine delivery system than traditional cigarettes or chewing tobacco, and that the use of these products will grow despite legislative restrictions. We also note that Altria still generates most of its revenue from smokeable products, including top-selling brands such as Marlboro, and that smokeless products accounted for just 12% ($574 million) of net revenue in 4Q19. The company also benefits from a strong balance sheet and pays a solid dividend with a yield of about 9.0%."
- Argus has a Buy rating on Altria and price target of $54 (+40% upside) vs. the average sell-side PT of $48.47.