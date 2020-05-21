Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) says will pre-pay the remaining $275M outstanding under its senior floating rate notes due October 22, 2020.

The company has also obtained a $600M senior three-year unsecured term loan which can be drawn, in full or in part, through October 2020 with opening pricing of LIBOR plus 150 basis points.

"These strategic steps will enable us to further strengthen our balance sheet, maintain liquidity and enhance our financial flexibility. These actions build upon the significant progress we have made towards our deleveraging targets in recent quarters and position us to refinance our fiscal 2021 debt maturities at attractive rates with pre-payable debt," says Conagra CFO Dave Marberger.

In connection with its capital allocation priorities, Conagra is committed to deleveraging and maintaining its dividend and solid investment-grade credit rating.

CAG +0.06% premarket to $32.75.

Source: Press Release