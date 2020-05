Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it evacuated ~60 foreign staff from its Basra Gas venture in Iraq as a security measure following a protest over delayed pay.

The workers were flown out of the country after workers protested at the headquarters of Basra Gas - a JV between Shell, Mitsubishi and state-owned South Gas Company - to demand payment of delayed salaries.

Shell says it does not expect any short-term effect on production from Basra Gas, which totals ~900M cf/day.