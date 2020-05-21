Western Alliance Bancorporation, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Western Alliance Bank (NYSE:WAL) has priced $225M of its 5.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030, intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Initial fixed interest rate of 5.25%, will be payable semi-annually and June 1, 2025 onwards it will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be three-month SOFR plus a spread of 512 bps for each quarterly interest period during the floating rate period, payable quarterly in arrears.

Closing date is May 22, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.