Monthly increase in past-due mortgages highest on record: Black Knight

  • Underscoring just how abruptly the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the U.S. economy, the number of past-due mortgages increased by 1.6M in April, the largest single-month increase ever recorded, according to Black Knight.
  • That includes both homeowners past due on mortgage payments who are not in forbearance along with those in forbearance plans who didn't make an April mortgage payment.
  • At 6.45%, the national delinquency rate almost doubled from March, almost three times the previous single-month record set back in late 2008.
  • Number of seriously delinquent mortgages (90+ days) increased by 56K (+14%) from March.
  • Monthly prepayment rates of 2.33% surged 23% from March, hitting the highest monthly prepayment rate in 16 years.
  • Foreclosure starts and foreclosure sales hit record lows in April as moratoriums halted foreclosure activity across the U.S.
  • Delinquency increases in Nevada (+5.2%), New Jersey (+5.1%), and New York (+4.9%) led the states; among the 100 largest metro areas, the biggest delinquency increases were in Miami (+7.2%), Las Vegas (+6.2%), and New York City (+5.4%).
  • ETFs: REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ, TSI
