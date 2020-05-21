Amazon launches food delivery in India
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has launched its food delivery service in India, with an opportunity open as local players cut their workforces.
- Amazon Food is now open in parts of Bangalore after a few delays, including one spurred by a nationwide stay-at-home order. It's promoting "free and contactless delivery" along with "hygiene certified restaurants."
- It's been testing the delivery service with select restaurant partners there since earlier this year.
- Amazon's latest move presents potential disruption (in this case) to existing players Zomato (which bought Uber Eats' India business earlier this year), Swiggy (backed by Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY)), and Dunzo (backed by Google (GOOG, GOOGL)).
- Swiggy and Zomato are losing more than $15M a month; a VC at India Quotient says food delivery firms must keep subsidizing the cost of food items since otherwise most of their customers can't afford them.