Las Vegas Sands seen nabbing more Macau market share
May 21, 2020 9:28 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Credit Suisse upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to an Outperform rating from Neutral.
- Analyst Ben Chaiken: "We see an improving competitive positioning in Cotai with the opening of the Grand Suites at Four Seasons and the Londoner renovation. We also consider these important defensive additions in an increasingly competitive market, helping to drive market share expansion in Macau while some peers may see contraction."
- Chaiken also thinks LVS has the liquidity to weather an extended slowdown and points to upside to 2021 estimates as play begins to return to Macau.
- The $58 price target on Las Vegas Sands from CS is based on 12.5X the 2021 EBITDA estimate. The average sell-side PT is $59.00.
- LVS is flat in premarket trading.