Another downgrade for Square; shares slip 2.4%
May 21, 2020 9:29 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Like the other downgraders, UBS's Eric Wasserstrom takes note of Square's (NYSE:SQ) exposure to the decimated small- and medium-sized business sector. He believes the great performance of Square's Cash App is masking the deterioration in the core business.
- Wasserstrom downgrades to Sell from Neutral.
- In the meantime, the stock has more than doubled from the March low, is up 31% YTD, and ahead 27.4% Y/Y.
- Shares are down 2.4% just ahead of the open of regular trade.
