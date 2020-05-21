Another downgrade for Square; shares slip 2.4%

May 21, 2020 9:29 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Like the other downgraders, UBS's Eric Wasserstrom takes note of Square's (NYSE:SQ) exposure to the decimated small- and medium-sized business sector. He believes the great performance of Square's Cash App is masking the deterioration in the core business.
  • Wasserstrom downgrades to Sell from Neutral.
  • In the meantime, the stock has more than doubled from the March low, is up 31% YTD, and ahead 27.4% Y/Y.
  • Shares are down 2.4% just ahead of the open of regular trade.
  • Previously: BofA goes from bull to bear on Square (May 18)
