Credit Suisse begins coverage on Vail Resorts (MTN +0.66% ) with an Outperform rating as it calls the stock the top pick of its leisure and gaming coverage.

"We think MTN is one of the best-managed companies in our coverage universe, owns a collection of irreplaceable mountain resorts, and operates an industry-leading season pass program," updates analyst Ben Chaiken.

Chaiken thinks MTN's 2021 results could lead to multiple expansion as investors recognize the unexpected resiliency of the operating portfolio, with upside potential to 2021 consensus estimates. Over the longer term, better-than-expected synergies from the acquisition of the Peak portfolio are anticipated. In addition, more industry M&A/consolidation is seen as a possibility, which should benefit MTN as the largest and best-capitalized operator.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $235 to rep +40% upside potential.