Amazon moves Prime Day to fall as it starts normalizing - WSJ
May 21, 2020 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
- As Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5%) plots a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, it's moving its key Prime Day shopping event to September from July, the WSJ reports.
- It's also opened up unlimited shipments of nonessential goods to warehouses, after earlier limiting those amid supply strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.
- That's an indication that Amazon can now process orders more quickly and return to its pre-pandemic Prime shipping commitment, though perhaps not quite quickly enough to handle a summer Prime Day, when the company moves heavy amounts of discounted merchandise.
- It could take months to return to normalcy on shipping speeds, the report says.