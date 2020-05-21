Amazon moves Prime Day to fall as it starts normalizing - WSJ

May 21, 2020 9:35 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • As Amazon.com (AMZN +0.5%) plots a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, it's moving its key Prime Day shopping event to September from July, the WSJ reports.
  • It's also opened up unlimited shipments of nonessential goods to warehouses, after earlier limiting those amid supply strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report.
  • That's an indication that Amazon can now process orders more quickly and return to its pre-pandemic Prime shipping commitment, though perhaps not quite quickly enough to handle a summer Prime Day, when the company moves heavy amounts of discounted merchandise.
  • It could take months to return to normalcy on shipping speeds, the report says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.