JPMorgan cools on Logitech due to valuation
May 21, 2020 9:41 AM ETLogitech International S.A. (LOGI)LOGIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan drops Logitech (LOGI -1.08%) to a Neutral rating from Overweight after watching shares run past its price target to a new all-time high.
- "Multiples have re-rated higher 7 turns on a P/E basis, and up ~8 turns on a EV/EBITDA basis since hitting trough levels in late March, and now sit at peak multiples last seen in August 2018. We do expect LOGI to continue to benefit from work from home demand momentum well into FY21 particularly in Gaming, Keyboards, Webcams, and VC, but move to the sidelines here after an impressive run in the stock."
- JP says it will wait for a pullback to log back on.