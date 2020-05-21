Goldman's Solomon sees crisis accelerating capital allocation shifts
May 21, 2020 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The COVID-19 crisis will accelerate a shift in capital allocation that already started as a result of a focus on sustainability, Goldman Sachs (GS -0.6%) CEO David Solomon said in an interview with IHS Markit.
- "We are going to see capital allocation change with respect to energy to try to find ways to have a greener future," he said.
- "We are going to see capital allocation shift around making sure healthcare supply chains are better prepared for something like this, and also to make sure that healthcare more broadly is more accessible, more available for people around the world."
- He commends governments and central banks on moving quickly to address the abrupt economic disruption caused by the pandemic: "Governments have been very, very quick and swift to get monetary and fiscal stimulus going and that's helped significantly in calming markets, opening markets, and allowing markets to function very smoothly."
- Economic activity is picking up in Asia, and he notes that the culture there may have helped. "I think one of the things that has helped — and I think we'd be in a very, very different place in the United States and Europe — masks are part of the culture there," he said.
- In Hong Kong, ~30% of Goldman's employees are back in their office and he expects that ~50% will return "in the coming weeks."
- And companies operating in China, like Nike and Apple, say activity is picking up, with foot traffic "back to 80% or 90%."
- The crisis underlines the importance of improving the "sustainability of our society," he said. "If you want to take care of shareholders you better take care of your people, and you better take care of your planet, and you better take care of your communities."