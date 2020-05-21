SmileDirectClub launches new offering to address care issues during pandemic

  • SmileDirectClub (SDC +3.9%) launches a new offering, ContinuedCare, aimed at helping clear aligner users who have endured interruptions in therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Patients who have been unable to receive aligners, mid-courses corrections or retainers due to dental office closures will be able to complete treatment via the company's teledentistry platform and affiliated network of dentists and orthodontists.
  • Qualified persons currently receiving clear aligners from other providers may sign up for SmileDirectClub membership for $895 upfront or via a $250 initial payment and $58 per month for 12 months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.