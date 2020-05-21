SmileDirectClub launches new offering to address care issues during pandemic
May 21, 2020 9:49 AM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)SDCBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor15 Comments
- SmileDirectClub (SDC +3.9%) launches a new offering, ContinuedCare, aimed at helping clear aligner users who have endured interruptions in therapy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Patients who have been unable to receive aligners, mid-courses corrections or retainers due to dental office closures will be able to complete treatment via the company's teledentistry platform and affiliated network of dentists and orthodontists.
- Qualified persons currently receiving clear aligners from other providers may sign up for SmileDirectClub membership for $895 upfront or via a $250 initial payment and $58 per month for 12 months.