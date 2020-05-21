Credit Suisse reinstates an Outperform rating on Nvidia (NVDA +0.1% ) despite recent run higher.

"With the stock up ~50% YTD and ~150% over 3 years, it is difficult to argue that NVDA is an undiscovered story or cheap; in fact, recent outperformance along with lofty expectations for F1Q Earnings on 5/21 are tactical risks. However, we continue to see NVDA as the best secular growth stock in Semis with an almost open-ended TAM protected not only by first movers advantage but also by widening/deepening moats in both silicon AND software," advises the firm.

Importantly, Nvidia is called the linchpin in CS' Accelerating Compute TAM thesis, specifically that NVDA enables AI/ML which, in its view, is the first technology to systematically lower the cost of analytics.

Credit Suisse assigns a 12-month to 18-month price target of $425 to Nvidia vs. the average sell-side PT of $348.86.