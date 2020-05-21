Endava (NYSE:DAVA) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q3 highlights: Revenue of £92.24M (+26.2% Y/Y).

Adjusted profit of £12.8M (+20.7%).

Net cash from operating activities was £11.8M (-6.3%).

Adjusted FCF was £9.6M (-15.7%).

Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £87.2M (March 31).

Outlook: The company expects Non-GAAP EPS in the range of £0.15 to £0.16 (consensus: £0.20) and Revenue in the range of £86M to £87M (consensus: £90.4M).

