30-year mortgage rate stays below 3.3% for four straight weeks
May 21, 2020 10:17 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averages 3.24% for the week ending May 21, down from 3.28% in the previous week and 4.06% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
- Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater says that gives potential homebuyers good reason to continue shopping amid the pandemic.
- “As states reopen, we’re seeing purchase demand improve remarkably fast, now essentially flat relative to a year ago. Going forward, mortgage rates have room to decline as mortgage spreads remain elevated,” he said.
- 15-year FRM averages 2.70%, down from 2.72% in the prior week and 3.51% a year ago.
- 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.17%, down from 3.18% a week earlier and 3.68% a year ago.
- Homebuilder stocks are rising this morning: (ITB +1.3%); by name, Toll Brothers (TOL +2.4%), TRI Pointe Group (TPH +2.4%), Lennar (LEN +1.1%), KB Home (KBH +1.3%), PulteGroup (PHM +1.8%), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.1%).
- Meanwhile, many mortgage REITs are slipping: (REM -0.2%); by name: Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR -4.0%), Armour Residential (ARR -1.2%), Annaly Capital (NLY -1.2%), MFA Financial (MFA -1.8%).
