Dominion to conduct June maintenance at Cove Point but continue exports

May 21, 2020 10:27 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Dominion Energy (D +0.4%) says it will keep exporting liquefied natural gas from its Cove Point plant in Maryland next month even as it plans to conduct maintenance.
  • Dominion notified customers f planned maintenance on the plant's small liquefier during June 2-15, work it says is unrelated to the LNG export service.
  • Even though the plant is not expected to stop LNG exports in June as some traders had expected, analysts say the current oversupplied global markets makes this is a good time for any LNG export plant anywhere in the world to shut.
