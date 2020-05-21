Dominion to conduct June maintenance at Cove Point but continue exports
May 21, 2020 10:27 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Dominion Energy (D +0.4%) says it will keep exporting liquefied natural gas from its Cove Point plant in Maryland next month even as it plans to conduct maintenance.
- Dominion notified customers f planned maintenance on the plant's small liquefier during June 2-15, work it says is unrelated to the LNG export service.
- Even though the plant is not expected to stop LNG exports in June as some traders had expected, analysts say the current oversupplied global markets makes this is a good time for any LNG export plant anywhere in the world to shut.