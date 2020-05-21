UBS analyst Michael Lasser takes an early crack at Best Buy's (BBY -4.0% ) earnings report.

"Notably, BBY retained 81% of its sales over the last 6 weeks of the quarter, implying that the last 4 weeks were only down HSD to LDD. Domestically, the largest category growth drivers were computing and gaming (w. Entertainment up 9.5%). This was more than offset by weakness in home theater, mobile phones, digital imaging, and services (down -16%)."

UBS sees Best Buy as fairly valued so a Neutral rating and 12-month price target of $80 are kept in place.

Previously: Inventory higher at Best Buy after lower sales levels (May 21)