Susquehanna views Shoe Carnival (SCVL +7.0% ) favorably after the retailer reported a 164% increase in Q1 e-commerce sales, with a 350% increase over the six weeks when stores were closed.

"SCVL continues to prove, in our view, that it is the best operator in family footwear. Shoe Carnival closed stores in a timely manner upon the onslaught of Covid-19 and has seamlessly reopened stores in a safe manner, where permitted. The seamless reopenings were made possible because SCVL store associates were kept on the payroll throughout the crisis," writes analyst Sam Poser.

Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on SCVL and lifts its price target to $31 from $23.

Previously: E-commerce sales help lighten the damage at Shoe Carnival (May 20)