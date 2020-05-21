SQM (SQM -2.1% ) investors should sell the stock and look for a lower entry point after several headwinds have either passed or have been priced in, Scotiabank says in downgrading shares to Sector Underperform from Sector Perform.

The stock's valuation is "elevated and frothy," says Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson as he cuts SQM's price target to a Street low $20 from $24.

Isaacson sees the company's lithium business heading lower, at least in the near term, while margins at the iodine unit also could be "running out of steam."

SQM's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.