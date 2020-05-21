Nordson beats Q2 estimates; suspends FY20 guidance
May 21, 2020 10:45 AM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)NDSNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Nordson (NDSN +1.7%) reported Q2 sales decrease of 4% Y/Y to $529.48M, and net income of $92.08M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Industrial precision solutions sales $282.72M (-6.5% Y/Y); and Advanced technology solutions sales $247.2M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Sales by geography: United States $188.93M (-0.9% Y/Y); Americas $36.67M (-16% Y/Y); Europe $136.06M (-9% Y/Y); Japan $31.58M (+5.1% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $136.24M (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Q2 Operating margin expanded by 23 bps to 23.6%.
- EBITDA was $151.65M (-2.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 32 bps to 28.6%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $101.9M, compared to $105.06M a year ago.
- Company has cash balance of $306M, and the full $850M available on its revolving credit facility, as of April 30, 2020.
- Backlog for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, was ~$456M (+6% Y/Y).
- Due to the uncertainties of the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, company suspended its previously announced annual guidance for FY20.
