Nordson beats Q2 estimates; suspends FY20 guidance

May 21, 2020 10:45 AM ETNordson Corporation (NDSN)NDSNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Nordson (NDSN +1.7%) reported Q2 sales decrease of 4% Y/Y to $529.48M, and net income of $92.08M (+0.2% Y/Y).
  • Industrial precision solutions sales $282.72M (-6.5% Y/Y); and Advanced technology solutions sales $247.2M (-0.8% Y/Y).
  • Sales by geography: United States $188.93M (-0.9% Y/Y); Americas $36.67M (-16% Y/Y); Europe $136.06M (-9% Y/Y); Japan $31.58M (+5.1% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $136.24M (-0.7% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Operating margin expanded by 23 bps to 23.6%.
  • EBITDA was $151.65M (-2.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 32 bps to 28.6%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $101.9M, compared to $105.06M a year ago.
  • Company has cash balance of $306M, and the full $850M available on its revolving credit facility, as of April 30, 2020.
  • Backlog for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, was ~$456M (+6% Y/Y).
  • Due to the uncertainties of the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, company suspended its previously announced annual guidance for FY20.
  • Previously: Nordson EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (May 20)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.