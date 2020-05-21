When the Fed needed a firm to help in the pandemic-induced market crisis, the central bank turned to BlackRock (BLK -0.0% ) for its expertise and its Aladdin software platform, which evaluates risk for clients.

The world's largest money manager has become such a force and developed such strong ties with the U.S. government that William Birdthistle, a professor at the Chicago-Kent College of Law who studies the fund industry, told Bloomberg Businessweek: “It’s impossible to think of BlackRock without thinking of them as a fourth branch of government.”

BlackRock received three Fed assignments under the central bank's efforts to calm market turmoil resulting from the pandemic. It will manage portfolios of corporate bonds and debt ETFs, and do the same for newly issued bonds; and it will purchase commercial mortgage-backed securities from GSEs Fannie and Freddie.

The firm has a number of strengths: It's experienced in running large portfolios on the behalf of others, is the largest issuer of ETFs and actively manages more than $625B in bond funds for pension plans and other institutional clients.

Overall, it had $6.5T AUM as of March 31.

The Bank of Canada and the European Union have also hired BlackRock to advise it for their programs.

But BlackRock's massive size will attract scrutiny. It is "so intertwined in the market and government that it's really interesting tangle of conflicts," said Graham Steele, director of the Corporations and Society Initiative at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. "In the advocacy community there's an opinion that asset managers, and this one in particular, need greater oversight."

Still, the company isn't making a lot of money from the Fed's business — up to $48M a year in fees, according to Bloomberg analysis; that compares with its $4.5B in earnings in 2019.

And the company said it has "stringent information barriers in place" to avoid conflicts of interest between the part of BlackRock that's purchasing on the Fed's behalf and the parts of business operating in credit markets that could benefit from that information.

BlackRock has also waived its fee on the ETF purchases to avoid the appearance of self-dealing.

