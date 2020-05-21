Eminence Capital founder and CEO Ricky Sandler, on an interview with CNBC, responded to his letter in which he called for strategies that push for herd immunity.

When he was last on CNBC on March 16, he was bullish on the market and is now less bullish as the "best case" scenario is largely off the table due to what he sees as media, politicians and academia driving the focus away from what he was the right way forward.

He saw some things in the data that "scared the living daylights" out of him, including that reopening was devolving into a "red state" and "blue state" issue and that Google was "censoring" some posts that went against public health advisories.

Sandler noted that by fully following public health, there are collateral issues impacting the economy, like lower cancer screenings. "Caution is costing us trillions," he said.

The scared and vulnerable should be protected he said, but everyone else should be allowed to go out.

In discussing herd immunity, he said Sweden, known for its more lax approach to the Coronavirus, erred in not protecting nursing homes.

In March, he said he was buying Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), and now says he is still bullish on America with his portfolio in America. He trimmed some positions he mentioned in March but still owns stocks that would benefit from reopening. But risk reward is less than it was in March.

"We haven't made massive changes" to the portfolio as of its disclosure in the 13F filing dated March 31. You can find that at this link.

Top holdings included Berry Global (NYSE:BERY), Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), Liberty Media (OTC:LMCB), New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Vertiv (NYSE:VRT), Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN).

Eminence Capital manages $8 billion in a long/short portfolio.