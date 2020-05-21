KKR set to invest in Reliance's Jio - FT

May 21, 2020 11:08 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • KKR (KKR -0.8%) is in advanced talks to buy a $1.5B stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio, a fast-growing Indian digital company, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Separately, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, is weighing the purchase of a stake for up to $1.2B in Jio, one of the people said.
  • The potential agreement with KKR could set the valuation for Jio to as high as $65B.
  • Jio is part of Ambani's strategy to turn Jio Platforms into a tech giant in order to reduce his Reliance Industries' reliance on oil products.
  • The Mubadala investment is "a few weeks off", said another person who was briefed on the fund's strategy.
