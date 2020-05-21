Teekay reports strong results for Q1

May 21, 2020 11:19 AM ETTeekay Corporation (TK)TKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Teekay (TK -1.9%) reports Q1 revenue growth of 17.9 Y/Y to $574.1M and adj. revenue of $681.4M (+13.4% Y/Y).
  • Q1 marked the second consecutive quarterly adjusted profit for Teekay, with adj. net income of $25.3M.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased 1,078 bps to 50.2%.
  • Teekay Tankers experienced significantly stronger spot tanker rates, reaching its highest level in more than 10 years, which continued in Q2.
  • While Teekay LNG had robust earnings from a complete quarter contribution from its fully delivered LNG fleet, which is now 100% fixed through 2020.
  • Also, directly-owned FPSO units performed better, primarily due to a new bareboat contract structure for the Foinaven FPSO secured in March 2020.
  • Pro forma net debt declined by over $580M as a result of strong operating cash flows, proceeds from asset sales and the new Foinaven contract.
  • On a consolidated basis, Teekay had consolidated total liquidity of ~$827.9M.
  • "While COVID-19 is having an unprecedented impact, we are fortunate to be in a position where our operating results have increased to-date in 2020 and we have had minimal impacts on our operations due to the pandemic.” said Kenneth Hvid, President and CEO.
